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Suzuki aims to halve vehicle development time by 2030
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Business

Suzuki aims to halve vehicle development time by 2030

Suzuki aims to halve vehicle development time by 2030

An employee cleans the logo of Suzuki in the Hungarian plant of Japanese car maker Suzuki in Esztergom, Hungary, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

25 Sep 2026 09:29AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 09:37AM)
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TOKYO, Sept 25 : Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor said on Friday it aims to halve development time for new vehicles by around 2030 from fiscal 2020 levels, while improving development and production efficiency.

• Suzuki targets a 30 per cent increase in development efficiency and a 50 per cent gain in production efficiency towards 2030, it said in a statement.

• The automaker aims to expand annual production capcity in India to 4 million-4.99 million vehicles by the 2030 financial year or later.

• Suzuki shares rose 0.9 per cent on Friday, compared with a 1.1 per cent gain in the Nikkei.

Source: Reuters
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