Business

Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan as early as 2025 -Nikkei
Business

Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan as early as 2025 -Nikkei

Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan as early as 2025 -Nikkei
Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki and Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited Hisashi Takeuchi pose with the Maruti Suzuki electric concept SUV as it is unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
Suzuki eyes exporting India-made EVs to Japan as early as 2025 -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
18 Oct 2023 07:12PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 07:19PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Suzuki Motor will start producing electric vehicles in India and export them from there to Japan as early as 2025, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In a step to make India its global electric car manufacturing hub, Suzuki will also consider supplying India-made EVs to partner Toyota Motor for European markets that would be sold under the Toyota brand, the Nikkei said.

Suzuki declined to comment on the report. Toyota, which owns a 4.9 per cent in Suzuki, was not immediately able to comment.

Nikkei said Suzuki will set up a new production line at a plant in India's western state of Gujarat, where its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki would start producing next autumn.

The battery-powered cars that Suzuki plans to export to Japan would be small sports utility vehicles and would have a price tag of around 3 million yen ($20,043) to 4 million yen, Nikkei said.

The production line would also make gasoline-powered cars and would reach an expected capacity of 250,000 units a year, the newspaper added.

($1 = 149.6800 yen)

Source: Reuters

