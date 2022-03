BUDAPEST : Suzuki Motor Corp has suspended the export of cars from its Hungarian factory to Russia and Ukraine as of March, it said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Wednesday.

The company said it exports about 10,000 cars to these two markets per year, adding that it was trying to shift the affected orders to other markets to maintain its planned production volumes.

