Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SVB's Asian customers who lost deposits remain on the hook for loans - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SVB's Asian customers who lost deposits remain on the hook for loans - WSJ

SVB's Asian customers who lost deposits remain on the hook for loans - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Customers wait outside as an employee enters the Silicon Valley Bank branch office in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kori Suzuki/File Photo

19 Jun 2023 10:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Silicon Valley Bank's customers in Asia whose deposits were recently seized by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) are under pressure to repay loans to First Citizens Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

According to the report, when SVB failed in March, the FDIC stepped in to protect all of the California bank's U.S. deposits and arranged a sale of the lender's U.S. customer accounts, branches and loans to First Citizens Bancshares.

Left out of that deal was SVB's branch in the Cayman Islands, which had deposits from the bank's clients in China, Singapore and other parts of Asia, including venture-capital and private-equity firms with funds that domiciled in the British overseas territory, the report said.

SVB, FDIC and First Citizens Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in March and First Citizens BancShares purchased the bank with the help of FDIC in a deal that drained $20 billion from an insurance fund financed by banks and run by the government.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.