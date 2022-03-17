Logo
Swatch Group sees strong demand for its microchips
Business

FILE PHOTO: A newly opened shop of Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch is seen in Zurich, Switzerland April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

17 Mar 2022 06:14PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 06:14PM)
ZURICH : Swatch Group is seeing strong demand for microchips produced by its EM Microelectronic unit, the watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have always maintained our chip factories in Switzerland and we see the clients are flying in from everywhere in the world because they see there's an independent source here for quality microchips. This is a big opportunity," Nick Hayek said in a webcast conference on the group's previously published full-year results.

Hayek said Swatch Group would continue investing in this business.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

