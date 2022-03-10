Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sweden to raise military spending over Ukraine war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sweden to raise military spending over Ukraine war

Sweden to raise military spending over Ukraine war

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned that "the war in Europe is going to affect the Swedish people" (Photo: TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/File/Susanne Lindholm)

10 Mar 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 06:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's government announced plans on Thursday (Mar 10) for a major boost in military spending to two per cent of GDP "as soon as possible", citing the security threat from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Sweden, which ended decades of defence cuts after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea, said it hoped to reach its goal within a decade but gave no specific date.

"We hope to get there as soon as possible," Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.

The Scandinavian country, which during the Cold War dedicated up to four per cent of its gross domestic product to the defence budget, drastically slashed its spending during the 1990s and early 2000s, to around one per cent.

"The war in Europe is going to affect the Swedish people. We need to continue to strengthen the Sweden defence capability," Andersson said.

"The security situation in Sweden's vicinity has deteriorated over time. The Russian attack on Ukraine further exacerbates that," she said.

Andersson also warned that the number of young people called up to do mandatory military service -- which was reintroduced in 2017 - would increase.

The right-wing opposition is expected to approve the plan in parliament.

Swedish public opinion has for the first time swung in favour of NATO membership, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But Andersson has consistently rejected that option, saying earlier this week that applying to joing the transatlantic alliance at this time risked "destabilising" northern Europe, as Moscow fiercely opposes any NATO expansion.

Neighbouring Finland, which is not a NATO member either, has also rejected membership for the time being, though political and parliamentary discussions are underway there.

Sweden's defence budget for 2021 is around 66 billion kronor (US$6.8 billion), and the country had already agreed to raise that level to 91 billion kronor by 2025.

In 2020, its defence budget amounted to 1.2 per cent of GDP, increasing to around 1.5 per cent in the next few years with the investments already announced.

The two per cent target is the same level that NATO requires for its members, though many fall short of the goal.

After the invasion of Ukraine, several European nations, including Germany and Denmark, have announced robust investments in their militaries.

Related:

Source: AFP/yb

Related Topics

Sweden Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us