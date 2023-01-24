Logo
Business

Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems
Business

Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems

Sweden to upgrade Berzelius supercomputer with Nvidia AI systems

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

24 Jan 2023 10:06PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 10:06PM)
STOCKHOLM : Sweden will upgrade its Berzelius supercomputer using Nvidia's latest artificial intelligence (AI) systems to aid in understanding various diseases such as cancer and make it among the world's fastest AI supercomputers.

The system has also developed large language models capable of drafting a speech or answering questions in Swedish, sporting 20 billion parameters, a measure of an artificial network's capacity.

Researchers plan to develop a model with 175 billion parameters over time which would also be fluent in Danish and Norwegian, Nvidia said in a blog post.

Funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Berzelius supercomputer was unveiled in 2021 at Linköping University featuring 60 of the fastest AI systems from Nvidia. The upgrade will add another 34 systems.

It will also help in image and video recognition, and autonomous systems used in factories.

Source: Reuters

