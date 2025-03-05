Sweden's Areim secures $481 million for sustainable data centres

COPENHAGEN : Swedish fund manager Areim has secured 450 million euros ($481 million) to support the design and creation of sustainable data centres, it said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to decarbonise the energy-intensive sector.

The rise in data centres is expected to produce around 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions globally through the end of 2030, Morgan Stanley said last year.

"It is a strong confirmation of our ability to raise capital of this scale," Leif Andersson, Areim founder and chairman of EcoDataCenter, said.

"We will continue to drive the market for how digital infrastructure should be built together with our customers," he added.

Saying only that the money was from leading international investors without specifying which ones, Areim said the new capital will be used through its company EcoDataCenter.

EcoDataCenter, which opened its first facility in Falun in southern Sweden in 2019, says it designs, builds and operates data centres and helps its clients to reduce emissions and maximise energy efficiency, using renewable energy and new technologies.

Areim and EcoDataCenter have secured a total of around 1.2 billion euros in funding over the last two years, they said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.9355 euros)