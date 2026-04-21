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Sweden's EQT raises $15.6 billion for Asia's largest private equity fund
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Business

Sweden's EQT raises $15.6 billion for Asia's largest private equity fund

Sweden's EQT raises $15.6 billion for Asia's largest private equity fund

A view shows EQT AB's logo at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka

21 Apr 2026 08:17AM
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April 21 : Swedish firm EQT AB said on Tuesday that it has raised $15.6 billion in total commitments for its Asia-focused buyout fund, creating Asia Pacific's largest private equity fund.

Source: Reuters
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