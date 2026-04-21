Sweden's EQT raises $15.6 billion for Asia's largest private equity fund

April 21 : Swedish firm EQT AB said on Tuesday that it has raised $15.6 billion in total commitments for its Asia-focused buyout fund, creating Asia Pacific's largest private equity fund.
Source: Reuters
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April 21 : Swedish firm EQT AB said on Tuesday that it has raised $15.6 billion in total commitments for its Asia-focused buyout fund, creating Asia Pacific's largest private equity fund.
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