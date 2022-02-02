Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hexagon's Q4 core profit beats expectations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sweden's Hexagon reports record profit despite component shortages

02 Feb 2022 03:33PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 03:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon beat market expectations on Wednesday with record quarterly earnings on Wednesday as it mitigated the effects of global component shortages.

The maker of measurement and positioning systems and software reported an operating profit before items affecting comparability of 373 million euros for the fourth quarter against a year-earlier 300 million.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 344 million euros.

Hexagon said sales grew 7per cent on an organic, or like-for-like, basis in the quarter.

"The strained component supply reduced sales and organic growth by 6per cent resulting in a further increase in order backlog and additional cost pressures," CEO Ola Rollen said in a statement.

"But as evident in the strong operating results, we successfully mitigated this constraint across the business."

Hexagon proposed raising its annual dividend by 22per cent but noted that the overall outlook was unpredictable.

The group's sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design, as well as in infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us