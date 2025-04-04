Sweden's Klarna halts US IPO plans as tariffs rattle markets, source says

Swedish fintech Klarna has paused its plans for a U.S. initial public offering as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs rattle global markets, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The decision would complicate an uneven recovery for the U.S. IPOs market, as the company's listing was seen as a potential catalyst for encouraging others to follow.

While hopes of a recovery were high in 2025, some of the new entrants to the IPO market have seen muted receptions.

LNG exporter Venture Global's shares have dropped since its January debut. AI infrastructure firm CoreWeave's shares also dipped on their first day of trading, but have climbed since then.

Klarna was aiming to raise more than $1 billion at a valuation exceeding $15 billion, according to media reports. It had 93 million active customers on its platform and operations in 26 countries as of 2024 end, according to its IPO filing.

Trump said earlier this week that a universal 10 per cent tariff on U.S. imports is set to take effect on April 5, followed by further levies on dozens of countries.

Fears of a trade dispute have crushed stocks since then, with the Nasdaq index set to confirm a bear market.

Klarna could reassess its plans if market conditions stabilize, the person said. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Its plans were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.