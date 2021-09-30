Logo
Sweden's Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in US$1.9 billion deal
30 Sep 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 03:06PM)
STOCKHOLM :Swedish cloud communication services provider Sinch said on Thursday it had agreed to buy cloud-based email delivery platform Pathwire in a cash-and-stock deal worth about US$1.9 billion.

Sinch, which counts SoftBank and Temasek among its investors, will pay the sellers US$925 million in cash and 51 million new shares in Sinch.

This would be Sinch's third big deal this year. It bought MessageMedia for US$1.3 billion in June and Inteliquent for US$1.14 billion in February.

Texas-based Pathwire, which has more than 100,000 customers, including Lyft and Microsoft, is expected to record revenue of US$132 million and gross profit of US$104 million.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Separately, Sinch has raised US$750 million by issuing 40.1 million new shares.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

