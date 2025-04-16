Swedish airbag maker Autoliv posts profit beat, passes on tariff costs to customers

STOCKHOLM :Swedish car equipment maker Autoliv reported a quarterly profit above expectations on Wednesday as it passed on tariff related costs to customers, and stood by full-year guidance despite geopolitical and market uncertainties.

The world's biggest producer of airbags and seatbelts said impacts from U.S. tariffs and counter tariffs had a negligible impact on profit in the quarter as higher prices to customers compensated for higher tariffs.

"Our navigation of the new tariff environment in the first quarter gives us confidence that it is possible to continue on that course when facing increasing or changing tariffs, although there is significant uncertainty," CEO Mikael Bratt said.

Stockholm-listed shares in the company were up 7 per cent at 1044 GMT, after being down 2 per cent ahead of the release of the report.

Adjusted operating profit rose to $255 million in the first quarter, from a year-earlier $199 million, on the back of 2.2 per cent organic sales growth and cost cuts. Analysts had on average forecast a profit of $202 million, according to a poll provided by Autoliv.

Autoliv repeated an outlook given in January for a full-year adjusted operating profit margin of around 10-10.5 per cent on organic sales growth of around 2 per cent.

It added that the guidance is based on achieving targeted cost compensation from customers for new tariffs and no further material changes to tariffs compared with current levels.

Autoliv in February flagged it planned to pass on increased costs due to tariffs to the car makers.