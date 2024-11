Shares of Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy debuted 7.7 per cent higher in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after institutional investors led its $1.4 billion initial public offering to be oversubscribed by more than three times last week.

The stock listed at 420 rupees ($4.98) on India's National Stock Exchange, compared to its issue price of 390 rupees.

($1 = 84.3990 Indian rupees)