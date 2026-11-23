Nov 23 : Hong Kong-listed Swire Pacific said on Monday it expects to raise about HK$3.58 billion ($456.70 million) through a placing of 252.7 million shares in Cathay Pacific Airways.

Here are more details:

• The conglomerate said it would sell Cathay shares at HK$14.23 per share, and expects to record a gain of HK$870 million from the sale

• The deal would represent a discount of about 8.5 per cent to the closing price of HK$15.55 per Cathay Pacific share on November 23

• The firm said the sale shares represent about 4.15 per cent of the total issued Cathay Pacific shares as of November 23

• J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and HSBC are the placing agents for the deal

• Upon completion of the placing, Swire Pacific will be interested in around 35 per cent of the total issued Cathay Pacific shares, and will remain the largest shareholder of the airline, according to data compiled by LSEG

($1 = 7.8389 Hong Kong dollars)