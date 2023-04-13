Logo
Business

Swiss bank Julius Baer makes key appointments in Southeast Asia
Business

Swiss bank Julius Baer makes key appointments in Southeast Asia

Swiss bank Julius Baer makes key appointments in Southeast Asia

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

13 Apr 2023 04:54PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 04:54PM)
SINGAPORE : Zurich-based Julius Baer has appointed Chin Lit Yee as its new head of South East Asia, the private bank said on Thursday.

Kevin Tay will assume Yee's previous role as group head of South East Asia, with all appointments coming into effect on Thursday, according to the statement.

Yee has over 30 years of experience in the wealth management sector. Prior to joining Julius Baer in 2015, he had worked with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, according to Thursday's statement.

Tay, a seasoned banker who most recently served as the bank's head of wealth planning and family office dervices in Singapore, will assume Yee's previous role and will report to Yee in his new position.

The appointments come as Julius Baer intensifies its focus on Asia, its second home market. Singapore and Hong Kong host two of its seven booking centres and employ 24 per cent of its total workforce, according to the bank.

Meanwhile, Julius Baer named Yee Kim Tan as its Singapore branch manager.

Source: Reuters

