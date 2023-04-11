Swiss president says Credit Suisse rescue averted catastrophe

BERN: Swiss President Alain Berset told lawmakers on Tuesday (Apr 11) that letting banking giant Credit Suisse collapse would have triggered a catastrophe, as he defended the orchestrated takeover by UBS.

Berset addressed an extraordinary session of parliament that was called to debate the controversial Mar 19 deal that his government arranged in double-quick time behind closed doors.

Letting Credit Suisse go bankrupt once the stock markets reopened on Mar 20 "would potentially have created an international financial crisis with devastating effects for Switzerland, for companies, for private customers but also for the reputation of our country", the president said.

"The demise of Credit Suisse is not the demise of Switzerland. It is the loss of a bank; a large bank but only a bank. Nothing more, nothing less."

The three-day session at the Federal Assembly in Bern was called after lawmakers found themselves before a fait accompli.

The merger dramatically changes the financial landscape in the wealthy Alpine country, which stakes much of its national prestige on sound banking.

The takeover triggered unease among the public and lawmakers alike, with the country's second-largest bank rapidly imploding after 167 years, during which it helped finance Switzerland's industrial growth.

SWITZERLAND SHAKEN

"Without intervention, Credit Suisse would have found itself, in all likelihood, in default on Mar 20 or 21," Berset said.

Rather than bankruptcy, nationalisation or attempting to restructure a bank in which confidence was shot, the takeover was considered the most likely option to restore market confidence, the president told the 46-member Council of States, the upper house of parliament.

"The situation on the financial markets has calmed down, but it has not stabilised definitively. And our country, Switzerland, is shaken by this painful episode," said Berset.

"It is worth remembering the fundamentals that have made, and still make, our country: trust, security, reliability, fairness, freedom and responsibility. We must do everything not only to preserve them, but also to strengthen them."

The debate will shift to the 200-seat National Council lower chamber from 5.15pm (11.15pm Singapore time).