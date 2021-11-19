Logo
Swiss Re, Baidu team up in autonomous driving business
FILE PHOTO: People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

19 Nov 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 04:07PM)
ZURICH : Swiss Re and Chinese tech group Baidu are teaming up to help advance autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday.

Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.

"This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing an important step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services," Swiss Re said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

