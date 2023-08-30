Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle for Hong Kong crypto services
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle for Hong Kong crypto services

Swiss SEBA Bank gets approval-in-principle for Hong Kong crypto services

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are placed on a PC motherboard in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 09:53AM (Updated: 30 Aug 2023 09:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Swiss crypto-focused SEBA Bank on Wednesday said it has received an approval-in-principle from Hong Kong's securities regulator that takes it only one step away from offering virtual asset services in the Asian financial hub.

SEBA (Hong Kong), in a statement, said the Securities and Futures Commission will grant licences once it meets conditions for final approval. It will then be able to engage in securities dealing, including crypto-related structured products, and advise on and manage digital assets and traditional securities.

    The development comes after the city introduced a framework in June aimed at regulating retail cryptocurrency trade and which requires crypto trading platforms and exchanges to obtain licences.

The framework came after a year of turmoil in cryptocurrencies including the collapse of exchange FTX.

Hong Kong is the third market in which the Zug-headquartered bank has sought a licence after Switzerland and Abu Dhabi. The approval-in-principle allows SEBA to prepare for operations as soon as it is licensed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.