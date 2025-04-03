Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Swiss tech faces severe blow from Trump tariffs, industry group says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Swiss tech faces severe blow from Trump tariffs, industry group says

Swiss tech faces severe blow from Trump tariffs, industry group says

FILE PHOTO: View of the Swissmem logo, the association of Swiss engineering, electrical and metal industry, at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

03 Apr 2025 03:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Swiss tech companies are facing a serious setback from trade tariffs imposed by the United States on Switzerland, industry association Swissmem said on Thursday.

"The new tariffs are a severe blow to companies in the Swiss tech industry, which are in a difficult situation after many months of declining sales," Swissmem said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 31 per cent tariff on imports from Switzerland compared with 20 per cent on goods from the European Union and 10 per cent from Britain.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement