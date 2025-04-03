Swiss tech faces severe blow from Trump tariffs, industry group says

ZURICH : Swiss tech companies are facing a serious setback from trade tariffs imposed by the United States on Switzerland, industry association Swissmem said on Thursday.

"The new tariffs are a severe blow to companies in the Swiss tech industry, which are in a difficult situation after many months of declining sales," Swissmem said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 31 per cent tariff on imports from Switzerland compared with 20 per cent on goods from the European Union and 10 per cent from Britain.