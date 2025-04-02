Logo
Switzerland expands export controls on dual-use goods
Switzerland expands export controls on dual-use goods

FILE PHOTO: A cargo train drives into the northern portal of the Gotthard Base Tunnel near Erstfeld, Switzerland September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

02 Apr 2025 06:22PM
Switzerland has expanded export controls on dual-use goods especially those in evolving technologies such as quantum computing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing, a government statement said on Wednesday.

"This will ensure that Swiss export controls continue to be internationally harmonised, and that new technologies and future technological developments continue to be subject to export controls," it said. "This will also ensure that Swiss industry and research have access to the relevant technologies."

The government will publish a list specifying the goods.

(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters
