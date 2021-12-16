Syfe launches digital brokerage service, allows investors to buy fractional shares in US markets

SINGAPORE: Investors in Singapore looking to trade US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will soon have another option, as digital wealth manager Syfe launches its brokerage offering.

Syfe Trade, the new platform which officially goes live next month, will offer fractional trading – an option that is not common among existing online brokers in Singapore – and commission-free trades every month, said the Singapore-based financial technology (fintech) start-up on Thursday (Dec 16).

Launched in Singapore in July 2019, Syfe has been part of the burgeoning robo-advisor market whose tech-based and low-cost investment services have gained popularity in recent years. Robo-advisers got a further boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people step up to manage their finances.

With its latest announcement, the start-up is wading into another booming but competitive space. New online trading platforms, like moomoo and Tiger Brokers, have been aggressively courting investors with sign-up incentives such as 180-day commission-free trading, cashbacks and free shares.

As part of its “introductory offer”, Syfe Trade will offer users five commission-free trades and thereafter, an “all-inclusive” flat fee of US$0.99 (S$1.35) a trade.

When the offer comes to an end in the first quarter of 2022, users will continue to receive two free trades a month. The fee per trade after that will stay “competitive” at US$1.49.

There will also be cash credits for new users who deposit at least S$1,000 into their trading accounts and for successful referrals, the company’s representatives said at a virtual media session held a day before the announcement.

But founder-CEO Dhruv Arora stressed that Syfe does not intend to compete based on “crazy promotions”. Instead, it is banking on its product offerings to differentiate itself.

For one, the new platform will offer fractional trading. As its name suggests, it allows investors to buy fractional shares of a listed company or ETF. For instance, instead of forking out more than US$3,000 on an Amazon share, an investor can buy as little as a US$1 worth of a share.

“(This) puts us in a very good spot for people who want to build their own diversified portfolios with different sizes,” said Mr Arora, adding that this option also helps investors to "(make their) money efficient till the last dollar".