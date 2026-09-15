Syngenta files for Hong Kong IPO, aiming to raise at least $5 billion, sources say

Sept 15 : Swiss seeds and agrichemicals company Syngenta Group has confidentially filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering, aiming to raise at least $5 billion, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Basel-based company, controlled by Chinese state-owned Sinochem, hopes to launch the offering as soon as the end of this year, or if not early 2027, said one of the sources.

Depending on the market response, the offering size could be up to $10 billion, the sources said. At that size, it would be Hong Kong's biggest IPO since 2010, according toLSEG data. The exact timing, offering size and the company's valuationhave not been finalised, said the sources, who declined to benamed as the information was not public.

"We do not comment on market speculation," Syngenta said in

a response to Reuters. Sinochem did not immediately respond to a

request for comment.Bloomberg News first reported on the filing on Tuesday, saying the company is considering raising about $5 billion.