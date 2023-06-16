Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Syngenta gets IPO greenlight from Shanghai Stock Exchange
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Syngenta gets IPO greenlight from Shanghai Stock Exchange

Syngenta gets IPO greenlight from Shanghai Stock Exchange

Syngenta Group China sign hangs at its Modern Agriculture Platform' (MAP) service centre, during a media tour in Wei county of Handan, Hebei province, China June 11, 2021. Picture taken June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 05:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG/BEIJING : Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's initial public offering (IPO) application has passed a review by the listing committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a filing posted on the exchange showed on Friday.

The IPO still needs approval from China's securities regulator before it can go ahead but the greenlight from the exchange marks a first step in what has been a drawn-out process for an expected 65-billion-yuan ($9.14 billion) listing.

Syngenta first tried to list on Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market but switched to the main board of the exchange last month after the bourse canceled a hearing in late March without providing a reason.

Syngenta said it decided to switch focus following China's recent listing rule changes to more clearly define the roles of different boards.

The IPO is expected to be one of the world's biggest this year and to give Syngenta an enterprise value of about $60 billion.

($1 = 7.1104 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.