Syngenta's China IPO suspended by exchange for missing financial info

BEIJING :The planned US$10 billion initial public offering of Swiss agrochemicals giant Syngenta Group in China has been suspended by the Shanghai stock exchange, it said in a filing, after the company failed to update its application with its latest finanical results.

The Chinese-owned company's application to list on Shanghai's STAR Market was accepted at the start of July and was expected to be the world's largest flotation this year.

The STAR market suspended 57 applications on Sept. 30, citing a lack of updated financial information.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Meg Shen and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)