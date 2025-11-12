Synopsys to cut about 10% of workforce in major restructuring

Synopsys will lay off about 10 per cent or roughly 2,000 employees, as the chip-design software maker looks to redirect investment towards growth opportunities, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The move comes after the company completed its $35 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of engineering design firm Ansys earlier this year and missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue in September.

Synopsys, which had about 20,000 employees as of fiscal 2024-end, expects to incur pre-tax charges to its financial results ranging from $300 million to $350 million.

These charges will primarily cover severance and other one-time termination benefits for affected employees, as well as costs associated with certain site closures, the company said.