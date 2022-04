T-Mobile adds higher-than-expected subscribers on 5G demand

T-Mobile US Inc on Wednesday beat estimates for subscriber additions in the first quarter, as it benefited from the rollout of new 5G cellular networks.

The company added 589,000 monthly phone-bill paying customers, compared with estimates of 584,900, according to FactSet.

Total revenue at the wireless carrier rose 1.8 per cent to $20.12 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of $20.11 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income, however, fell 23.6 per cent to $713 million.

Shares of the company rose 1.6 per cent to $127 in premarket.