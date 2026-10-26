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T-Mobile debuts wireless plans with customizable perks from streaming to food delivery
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T-Mobile debuts wireless plans with customizable perks from streaming to food delivery

T-Mobile debuts wireless plans with customizable perks from streaming to food delivery

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

26 Oct 2026 09:02PM
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Oct 26 : T-Mobile on Monday unveiled wireless plans that let customers pick and swap perks from Netflix to DoorDash, moving away from its traditional strategy of locking benefits into fixed plan tiers. 

The move mirrors customizable offerings from rivals such as Verizon, but T-Mobile's new plans include selected streaming, music and other subscriptions at no extra cost beyond the monthly plan price. 

• T-Mobile is betting that offering greater control over benefits will attract customers spending on multiple subscriptions, as competition among US carriers moves beyond network coverage and smartphone promotions

• Netflix was the most popular benefit in a pilot launched in early October, T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Allan Samson told Reuters in an interview

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• Music subscriptions and artificial intelligence services also drew interest, while Xbox gaming was popular among younger customers, he added

• The new T-Mix plans will be available from next month in three tiers. The Standard tier is priced from $55 for one line, while More starts at $75 and Loaded at $95

• The number of perks available will depend on the tier and the number of lines required

• Partnerships include Apple, DoorDash, Google, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, SiriusXM, Xbox and YouTube

• Customers can also select benefits including Delta SkyMiles, ESPN Unlimited, Google Gemini and device promotions

• Customers will be able to change selected perks every three months, or during an annual change window. Certain wireless benefits, such as satellite connectivity, can be changed at any time

Source: Reuters
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