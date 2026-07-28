T-Mobile down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

July 27 : T-Mobile was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 60,000 reports of issues with the wireless carrier's services as of 04:39 p.m. ET, according to the platform that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector.

Users on social media flagged the services being down in several U.S. states, including Arizona, California, Georgia and Utah.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.