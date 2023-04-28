Logo
Business

T-Mobile misses estimates for quarterly revenue, wireless subscriber additions
Business

T-Mobile misses estimates for quarterly revenue, wireless subscriber additions

T-Mobile misses estimates for quarterly revenue, wireless subscriber additions

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile sign on top of a T-Mobile retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

28 Apr 2023 04:14AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 04:47AM)
Wireless carrier T-Mobile US missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue and monthly bill-paying phone subscriber additions on Thursday (Apr 27), weighed down by intense competition and consumers postponing upgrades to their plans.

High inflation and macro economic challenges have forced consumers to cut back spending even as rivals undercut each other with cheaper and bundled offerings, leading to customer churn at top wireless carriers.

T-Mobile's total revenue in the quarter ended March fell 2.4 per cent to US$19.63 billion, missing analysts' estimate of US$19.82 billion, according to Refinitiv.

T-Mobile added 538,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in the quarter, compared to analysts' expectation of 547,800 net additions, according to FactSet. The company added 927,000 in the December quarter.

T-Mobile, however, raised its full-year forecast for wireless subscriber growth.

It now expects wireless subscriber net additions between 5.3 million and 5.7 million, compared with its earlier forecast of 5.0 million to 5.5 million in the year through December.

Analysts and investors generally watch wireless subscriber phone figures closely as those customers pay a recurring monthly bill, making them valuable to the carriers.

Source: Reuters

