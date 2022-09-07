Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

T-Mobile to offload wireline business to Cogent, expects $1 billion pre-tax charge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

T-Mobile to offload wireline business to Cogent, expects $1 billion pre-tax charge

T-Mobile to offload wireline business to Cogent, expects $1 billion pre-tax charge

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is advertised on a building sign in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

07 Sep 2022 07:16PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 07:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc in a deal that would also see T-Mobile provide some services to Cogent for a fee.

The purchase price was not disclosed. T-Mobile said it expected to record a pre-tax charge of about $1 billion in the third quarter of 2022, to cover for the carrying value of the wireline business and a liability for the contractual payments of the transaction.

T-Mobile and Cogent did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the deal value.

Cogent will acquire T-Mobile's fiber and related assets and certain liabilities associated with the business, helping it bolster its offering to consumers and enterprises, it said in a statement.

Once the transaction is closed, the parties will enter into a separate agreement pursuant to which Cogent will offer certain services to T-Mobile for $700 million, to be paid in tranches.

The deal will go through a newly formed direct subsidiary of Cogent, which said it did not plan to issue new debt or equity to finance the acquisition.

Cogent added that the deal was not expected to be dilutive to its existing stockholders, and that the company would continue to maintain its current dividend plan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.