Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

T-Mobile to settle US probe into 911 outage for US$19.5 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

T-Mobile to settle US probe into 911 outage for US$19.5 million

T-Mobile to settle US probe into 911 outage for US$19.5 million

The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Viennaa, Austria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

24 Nov 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

T-Mobile USA has agreed to settle a US probe for US$19.5 million after an outage led to more than 20,000 failed 911 emergency calls, according to government documents released on Tuesday.

The settlement was prompted by a Federal Communications Commission investigation into a more than 12-hour outage in June 2020 that led to congestion across T-Mobile’s networks, and caused "the complete failure of more than 23,000 911 calls."

T-Mobile as part of the settlement has also agreed to make new commitments to improve 911 outage notices.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us