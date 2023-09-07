Logo
Business

T-Mobile US announces US$19 billion shareholder return program
Business

T-Mobile US announces US$19 billion shareholder return program

T-Mobile US announces US$19 billion shareholder return program

A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

07 Sep 2023 02:05AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2023 03:11AM)
US wireless carrier T-Mobile US said on Wednesday it has authorized a shareholder return program of up to US$19 billion that will run through Dec 31, 2024.

The company intends to declare and pay its first dividend of approximately US$750 million in Q4 2023, as part of the return program.

It will pay around US$3 billion in additional dividends in 2024, with payments occurring each quarter during the year, along with share repurchases.

T-Mobile added the dividend amount paid per share is expected to grow by around 10 per cent annually.

The shareholder return program is in addition to the company's previously announced $14 billion share repurchase program the Board authorised in September 2022.

Source: Reuters

