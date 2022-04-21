TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

TOKYO, April 21 : Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on April 16, capital
flows data showed on Thursday.
Foreigners bought a net 406.5 billion yen worth of shares in
the week through Apr. 16, after buying a net 1,675.3 billion yen
in the week before that.
Japanese investors sold a net 72.7 billion yen of foreign
bonds in the latest week after buying a net 10.2 billion yen
the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
(net)
stocks bonds bills
April 10 - April 16 +406.5 +1,224.9 -1,472.0
April 3 - April 9 +1,675.3r +874.4r +1,388.3
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
April 10 - April 16 +58.0 -72.7 -16.5
April 3 - April 9 -1,146.7r +10.2r -28.1r
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
http://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/reference/itn_transactions_in_securities/week.pdf
((tokyo.markets [at] thomsonreuters.com)(+81-3-6441-1872))
- Older weekly data are omitted if there are no revisions