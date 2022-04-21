TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

TOKYO, April 21 : Foreign investors remained net

buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on April 16, capital

flows data showed on Thursday.

Foreigners bought a net 406.5 billion yen worth of shares in

the week through Apr. 16, after buying a net 1,675.3 billion yen

in the week before that.

Japanese investors sold a net 72.7 billion yen of foreign

bonds in the latest week after buying a net 10.2 billion yen

the week before.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

April 10 - April 16 +406.5 +1,224.9 -1,472.0

April 3 - April 9 +1,675.3r +874.4r +1,388.3

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

April 10 - April 16 +58.0 -72.7 -16.5

April 3 - April 9 -1,146.7r +10.2r -28.1r

Notes:

- An "r" denotes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:

http://www.mof.go.jp/international_policy/reference/itn_transactions_in_securities/week.pdf

((tokyo.markets [at] thomsonreuters.com)(+81-3-6441-1872))

- Older weekly data are omitted if there are no revisions