TABLE-Japan's Mar crude imports up by 5.4 pct

April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared crude oil imports for Mar

released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.

Volumes are expressed in kilolitres and barrels per day.

Ministry of Finance data is compiled under rules that allow importers to delay clearing

imports through the customs bureau, meaning the finance ministry data is often out of date.

The trade ministry releases its own breakdown of monthly crude imports on the last business

day of the month, which the oil industry considers as the benchmark data because it tracks

actual import status of crude carriers.

(1 kl = 6.2898 barrels)

Country Mar Mar Yr/Yr Mar YTD Yr/Yr

kl bpd per cent $/barrel kl per cent

Vietnam - 92,413 96.6

Malaysia 30,661 6,221 -3.8 $104.16 94,080 -33.7

Brunei 46,031 9,340 -3.3 $97.84 91,972 5.5

Bahrain 234,771 47,634 48.1 $95.74 386,720 -25.0

Saudi Arabia 4,964,412 1,007,263 -11.1 $95.14 15,763,033 -2.6

Kuwait 807,613 163,862 -6.6 $100.92 3,030,733 9.5

Qatar 1,115,499 226,331 -6.0 $95.17 3,098,948 -3.5

Oman 238,742 48,440 $95.43 476,943 127.9

UAE 4,638,328 941,102 43.8 $84.63 13,136,166 31.6

Kazakhstan - 172,335

Russia 330,364 67,030 -13.5 $100.40 1,332,039 24.1

Mexico 128,991 26,172 $83.88 167,578

Ecuador 220,616 44,762 -4.6 $90.80 639,380 -6.2

Algeria 71,272 14,461 $103.66 71,272 -1.5

Republic of South Sudan 53,153 10,785 $92.77 97,197

Australia 53,317 10,818 104.3 $100.14 124,596 200.8

Total 12,933,770 2,624,220 5.4 $91.79 38,775,405 7.6

