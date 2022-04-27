TABLE-Japan's March anthracite coal imports -50.6 pct

April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared anthracite coal imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country March Yr/Yr March YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes per cent $/Tonne Tonnes per cent

China 34,191 363.9 $309.77 128,740 271.9

Taiwan 137 21.2 $532.92 274 1.9

Vietnam 6,902 -80.1 $384.94 39,714 -66.7

Thailnd 240 -70.0 $408.58 840 -30.0

Russia 163,181 -35.3 $235.04 646,642 47.5

Australia 151,724 -64.4 $273.17 544,640 -27.0

Total 356,375 -50.6 $261.58 1,360,850 1.5

((aaron.sheldrick [at] thomsonreuters.com) (81-3-6441-1320)

(Reuters Messaging: aaron.sheldrick.thomsonreuters.com [at] reuters.net))