TABLE-Japan's March coking coal imports +7.0 pct
27 Apr 2022 09:13AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 09:13AM)
April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared coking coal imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.

Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country March Yr/Yr March YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes per cent $/Tonne Tonnes per cent

Indonesia 969,013 -24.1 $252.92 2,696,902 -26.3

Russia 463,991 74.1 $238.53 1,393,014 58.8

Canada 681,926 98.8 $308.58 1,231,070 4.9

USA 715,008 34.5 $237.24 1,409,872 -10.4

Colombia 62,263 $194.29 213,290 8.5

Mozambique 38,500 $326.12 115,500 194.5

Australia 2,733,355 -4.9 $309.47 8,371,841 0.1

New Zealand - 74,800 19.8

Total 5,664,056 7.0 $283.61 15,506,289 -3.2

(Reuters Messaging: aaron.sheldrick.thomsonreuters.com [at] reuters.net))

Source: Reuters

