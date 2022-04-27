TABLE-Japan's March LNG imports down by 8.7 pct

April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared liquefied

natural gas imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on

Wednesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official

conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country March Yr/Yr March March YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes per cent $/Tonne $/mmBtu Tonnes per cent

Singapore - $0.00 73,532

Malaysia 1,053,939 -4.5 $628 $12.10 2,936,259 -10.0

Brunei 258,618 -33.5 $841 $16.20 1,076,055 -20.8

Indonesia 292,235 54.5 $754 $14.53 954,073 42.5

Qatar 293,373 -68.6 $941 $18.13 968,526 -66.4

Oman 388,415 202.1 $850 $16.38 833,102 63.9

UAE 187,558 2.6 $959 $18.48 555,280 14.3

Russia 710,069 10.9 $615 $11.85 2,142,716 12.1

USA 189,893 -76.7 $671 $12.93 1,251,796 -53.9

Trinidad 57,761 $725 $13.97 108,155

Peru - $0.00 142,522 -63.6

Egypt - $0.00 53,213 -17.8

Nigeria - $0.00 122,457 -71.3

Eq Guinea - $0.00 64,177 -53.1

Angola 62,344 $714 $13.76 62,344

Australia 2,712,726 20.7 $753 $14.51 8,095,982 9.5

Papua New Guinea 298,129 0.8 $1,048 $20.19 959,316 -1.6

Total 6,505,060 -8.7 $752 $14.49 20,399,505 -12.3

