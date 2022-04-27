Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TABLE-Japan's March LNG imports down by 8.7 pct
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TABLE-Japan's March LNG imports down by 8.7 pct

27 Apr 2022 09:14AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 09:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared liquefied

natural gas imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on

Wednesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official

conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country March Yr/Yr March March YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes per cent $/Tonne $/mmBtu Tonnes per cent

Singapore - $0.00 73,532

Malaysia 1,053,939 -4.5 $628 $12.10 2,936,259 -10.0

Brunei 258,618 -33.5 $841 $16.20 1,076,055 -20.8

Indonesia 292,235 54.5 $754 $14.53 954,073 42.5

Qatar 293,373 -68.6 $941 $18.13 968,526 -66.4

Oman 388,415 202.1 $850 $16.38 833,102 63.9

UAE 187,558 2.6 $959 $18.48 555,280 14.3

Russia 710,069 10.9 $615 $11.85 2,142,716 12.1

USA 189,893 -76.7 $671 $12.93 1,251,796 -53.9

Trinidad 57,761 $725 $13.97 108,155

Peru - $0.00 142,522 -63.6

Egypt - $0.00 53,213 -17.8

Nigeria - $0.00 122,457 -71.3

Eq Guinea - $0.00 64,177 -53.1

Angola 62,344 $714 $13.76 62,344

Australia 2,712,726 20.7 $753 $14.51 8,095,982 9.5

Papua New Guinea 298,129 0.8 $1,048 $20.19 959,316 -1.6

Total 6,505,060 -8.7 $752 $14.49 20,399,505 -12.3

((aaron.sheldrick [at] thomsonreuters.com) (81-3-6441-1320) (Reuters Messaging:

aaron.sheldrick.thomsonreuters.com [at] reuters.net))

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us