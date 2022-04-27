TABLE-Japan's March thermal coal imports +25.6 pct

April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared thermal coal

imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.

Volumes are expressed intonnes.

Country March Yr/Yr March YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes per cent $/Tonne Tonnes per cent

China - 71,303

Thailnd - 144

Indonesia 1,451,742 45.4 $186.35 3,516,266 25.9

Russia 831,125 -17.4 $252.64 2,170,909 -29.8

Canada 352,230 415.1 $212.26 1,182,869 38.8

USA 389,516 27.3 $148.23 1,150,974 51.2

Colombia - 59,702

S.Africa 60,319 $243.67 120,636

Australia 7,605,988 24.0 $205.45 22,341,162 4.3

Total 10,690,920 25.6 $204.88 30,613,965 5.9

