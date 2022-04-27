TABLE-Japan's March total coal imports +15.0 pct

April 27 : Following is a table of customs-cleared

total coal imports for March released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The figures are a total of three different kinds of coal: anthracite coal, coking coal and thermal coal.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollars using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.

Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country March Yr/Yr March YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes per cent $/Tonne Tonnes per cent

China 34,191 363.9 $309.77 200,043 161.1

Taiwan 137 21.2 $532.92 274 1.9

Vietnam 6,902 -80.1 $384.94 39,714 -66.7

Thailnd 240 -70.0 $408.58 984 -18.0

Indonesia 2,420,755 6.4 $213.00 6,213,168 -3.7

Russia 1,458,297 -4.4 $246.18 4,210,565 -4.5

Canada 1,034,156 151.4 $275.78 2,413,939 19.2

USA 1,104,524 31.9 $205.85 2,560,846 9.7

Colombia 62,263 $194.29 272,992 38.9

Mozambique 38,500 $326.12 115,500 194.5

S.Africa 60,319 $243.67 120,636

Australia 10,491,067 11.2 $233.53 31,257,643 2.4

New Zealand - 74,800 19.8

Total 16,711,351 15.0 $232.77 47,481,104 2.6

