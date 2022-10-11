Taiwan again raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market

TAIPEI : Taiwan's financial regulator tightened trading rules again on Tuesday to raise the cost of shorting a stock, as the government tries to stabilise financial markets amid rising global interest rates and asset price volatility.

Taiwan's benchmark index is down 28 per cent so far this year, on fears over global inflation and slowing growth as well as soaring U.S. interest rates. It closed down 4.4 per cent on Tuesday.

The Financial Supervisory Commission said that from Wednesday it will raise the minimum securities financing deposit for listed stocks from 100 per cent to 120 per cent. It had raised it from 90 per cent to 100 per cent as of Oct. 1 when it first announced moves to raise the cost of shorting stocks.

It will also cut the number of daily intraday borrowing and selling commissions from 20 per cent to 10 per cent of the average daily transaction volume of such securities in the prior 30 business days.

The latest action was taken to "maintain order and stability in the securities trading market and to protect the rights and interests of investors".

The regulator said that it will continue to pay close attention to the domestic and foreign financial situation and stock market trends, and calibrate its response in a careful and timely manner.