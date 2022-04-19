Logo
Taiwan asks holders of Russian bonds if considering legal action
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Financial Supervisory Commission is seen in its office in Taipei, Taiwan May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

19 Apr 2022 02:26PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:26PM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission asked domestic holders of two Russian sovereign bonds on Tuesday whether they were considering taking legal action over Russia's failure earlier this month to make interest payments in dollars, as required.

Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bonds - maturing in 2022 and 2042 - in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the securities.

Six Taiwanese life insurers hold the debt, according to the commission, which has not named the companies.

Reuters reviewed a copy of a letter sent by the commission on Tuesday in which the insurers were asked for their understanding of the payment situation and what steps they were preparing to take given the increasing chances of a default.

Those steps could include, without being limited to, whether the insurers plan to lodge lawsuits, it added.

It asked them to respond to the letter by midday on Thursday.

Russian debt makes up less than half a percent of Taiwanese bond holdings.

Russia's failure to make interest payments in dollars "may be considered a default under Moody's definition if not cured by 4 May, which is the end of the grace period," Moody's said in a statement last Thursday.

A default would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow's exclusion from the Western financial system since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin describes his forces' actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation".

Source: Reuters

