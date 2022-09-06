Taiwan August inflation cools to below 3%, peak likely passed

TAIPEI :Taiwan's inflation cooled in August, with the consumer price index (CPI) up 2.66 per cent from a year earlier, an unexpectedly gentler reading and a trend likely to continue, giving the central bank more flexibility on when to raise interest rates.

The pace slowed from a 3.36 per cent year-on-year reading for July, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was the lowest reading in half a year and the first time it had risen below 3 per cent in five months. In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, the CPI was seen rising 3.05 per cent from a year earlier.

Directorate official Tsao Chih-hung told reporters inflation had probably peaked in the second quarter and going forward price pressures would gradually ease, adding September's CPI reading was likely to be similar to August's.

Core CPI, a better measure of underlying price pressures, rose an on-year 2.73 per cent last month, the same reading as in July. It excludes more volatile energy, vegetable and fruit prices.

The statistics office revised its 2022 inflation outlook higher last month. It said it saw 2022 consumer prices 2.92 per cent higher than last year, compared with a previously forecast rise of 2.67 per cent, though it added that 2023 would show an increase of just 1.72 per cent.

Taiwan's central bank raised its policy rate in June for the second time this year, by 12.5 basis points to 1.25 per cent, reflecting concerns about quickening inflation, and also trimmed the trade-reliant island's growth outlook for 2022. It is due to hold its next quarterly rate-setting meeting on Sept. 22.

Analysts expect more modest rate hikes in the second half of the year.

Price pressures, however, are still more moderate than in the United States and Europe.