Taiwan blames China-US trade war, pandemic for US trade imbalance

TAIPEI: Taiwan's trade surplus with the United States is due to the China-US trade war and pandemic driving tech demand, a central bank official said on Friday (Dec 3), after the US Treasury said the island continued to exceed its currency manipulation thresholds.

The Treasury, in its semi-annual currency report, said no major US trading partners sought to manipulate their currencies for a trade advantage or for preventing effective balance of payments adjustments during the year through June 2021.

But it said that Taiwan, along with Vietnam, exceeded its trade surplus, current account and foreign exchange intervention thresholds, and it will continue to work with them to address US concerns.

A Taiwanese central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it would continue to communicate with the United States and that the two sides were always in communication.