Business

Taiwan central bank deputy governor: Current wave of inflation is not short-term phenomenon
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan's central bank is seen on the door of the bank in Taipei, Taiwan, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

20 Mar 2023 09:53AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 09:53AM)
TAIPEI : The current wave of inflation in Taiwan is not a short-term phenomenon and has fanned expectations for continued high inflation rates, the deputy central bank governor said on Monday.

"We have seen the consumer price index exceed 2 per cent for nine consecutive months. This wave of inflation is not a short-term phenomenon," Yen Tzung-ta told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.

Economists widely expect the central bank to keep its policy interest rate unchanged this week, as the island's economy slows while global banking woes roil financial markets.

Source: Reuters

