Taiwan central bank governor says any interest rate hike depends on conditions
FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

01 Nov 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 10:52AM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Monday that any interest rate hike depends on three conditions - the inflation outlook, rates in neighboring countries and the government's COVID-related efforts to revitalise the economy.

The central bank in September left its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 1.125per cent, and raised its growth outlook for 2021 to 5.75per cent as strong exports bolstered the trade-reliant economy even in the face of a spike in domestic coronavirus infections, which are now well under control.

(Reporting by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

