Taiwan central bank leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.125per cent

TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, as the island's export-dependent economy booms on sustained demand for technology products.

The central bank kept the benchmark discount rate at 1.125per cent, where it has stood since March of last year, when it cut the rate to a historic low.

All 25 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate on hold at its quarterly monetary policy meeting.

