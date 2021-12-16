Logo
Taiwan central bank leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.125per cent
A staff member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

16 Dec 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 04:59PM)
TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, as the island's export-dependent economy booms on sustained demand for technology products.

The central bank kept the benchmark discount rate at 1.125per cent, where it has stood since March of last year, when it cut the rate to a historic low.

All 25 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to keep the rate on hold at its quarterly monetary policy meeting.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

