Taiwan central bank raises GDP forecast, stands pat on rates

TAIPEI :Taiwan's central bank revised up the island's 2021 growth on Thursday as strong exports bolstered its trade-reliant economy that has boomed on strong global demand for technology, while also keeping its benchmark interest rate steady as expected.

Companies in Taiwan, home to major chip firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), have benefited from laptop and tablet demand to support the work-and-study-from-home trend during the pandemic, as well as a global shortage of microchips.

The central bank raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.03per cent from a 5.75per cent forecast in September.

Taiwan was one of the few Asian economies to grow in pandemic-hit 2020, expanding 3.11per cent that year - faster than China - after 2.71per cent growth in 2019.

GDP expanded in the third quarter of 2021 by 3.7per cent versus the year ago period, down from 7.43per cent in the second quarter, pulled lower by a partial lockdown to prevent domestic COVID-19 infections from spreading, but policy makers have predicted 6per cent or more growth for the full year because of the export surge.

For 2022, the bank said it saw GDP expanding 4.03per cent, compared to a previous prediction of 3.45per cent, with major economies continuing to recover and demand for new technologies remaining strong, helping Taiwan's exports and domestic investment.

The central bank kept the benchmark discount rate at a record low of 1.125per cent, as expected by all 25 economists in a Reuters poll.

It has kept its policy rate unchanged at every quarterly meeting since cutting it in March 2020.

