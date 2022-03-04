Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Taiwan central bank reiterates sees monetary policy tightening this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Taiwan central bank reiterates sees monetary policy tightening this year

04 Mar 2022 05:48PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank's monetary policy will move in the direction of tightening this year, governor Yang Chin-long reiterated on Friday, ahead of a quarterly rate-setting meeting later this month.

The central bank has left the benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.125per cent at its last seven quarterly meetings. It last cut the rate in March of 2020.

It did, however, flag at its last quarterly meeting in December it would likely tighten policy this year by raising rates, following other major economies.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether the benchmark rate would be raised this year, Yang said: "This year (we) will move in the direction of tightening".

The central bank holds its next quarterly meeting on March 17.

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us